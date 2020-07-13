Audio: KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of July 13

The latest crop progress report shows the toll the hot, dog days of summer are bringing for crops, pastures and moisture conditions. Corn and soybean conditions continue to deteriorate for most states, but a select few were able to see weekly condition increases. Winter wheat harvest continues to move closer to the finish line as far Northern states starts the very first days of their winter wheat harvest.

Corn silking is the first segment of the latest crop progress report. Corn silking is also one of the first development stages to fall behind the 5 year average pace. Nationwide 29% of the corn crop has reached silking. That is 3% behind the 5 year average of 32%. Kansas is 1% ahead of the 5 year average at 47%. Nebraska is 10% behind the five year average at 19%. For the big I states Illinois is the farthest behind in corn silking at 36%. That is 16% behind the 5 year average.

July 13 is the first week to report corn entering the dough stage. Nationwide the corn crop is on pace with the 5 year average 3%. Nebraska is ahead on the dough stage at 1%. Kansas has outpaced the 5 year average at 9%. Texas has the most corn in the dough stage at 60%.

Corn condition dropped for most states, but Kansas improved 1% to 53% good to excellent. Nationwide the corn crop is rated 69% good to excellent. Down 2% from a week ago. Iowa’s corn crop is rated one of the best in the nation at 83% good to excellent, down 2% from last week. Nebraska corn dropped 4% week to week at 70% good to excellent.

Across the country 11% of the soybean crop has set pods. That is up 9% from a week ago. Nebraska soybeans have set pods on 13% of the crop. That is 9% ahead of the 5 year average. Kansas soybeans have set pods on 6% of the crop. Doubling the Kansas 5 year average for soybeans setting pods at 3%. Arkansas has the most pods set on their soybean crop according to NASS at 30%. That is actually down 14% from the five year average.

Soybean condition in the US according to NASS is 68% good to excellent, down 3% from a week ago. The national rating is still 14% ahead of a year ago. Nebraska soybeans dropped 3% to 73% good to excellent. Iowa soybeans dropped 1% to 83% good to excellent. Kansas was one of the few states to actually see an improvement week to week in their soybean condition to 59% good to excellent, that is up 2%.

Sorghum is starting to color up across the country and saw a signifcant drop in Nebraska condition rating. Nebraska sorghum was rated 53% good to excellent, down 15% from the previous week. Nationally sorghum is rated at 46% good to excellent, down 2% from last week and 28% lower than a year ago.

Winter wheat harvest is chugging steadily for the finish line at 68% complete nationally. Compared to a year ago that is 14% ahead and 2% ahead of the 5 year average. Nebraska is just at the half way mark, up 10% from a year ago. Meanwhile Kansas is just 5% away from join Oklahoma and Texas at 100% complete. Northern states like Idaho and Washington are just getting started with wheat harvest at 2% each.

Oat harvest is looking to be fast and furious in 2020. The first oat harvest report from NASS shows nationwide 12% of the oat crop is in the bin. Nebraska is 30% complete, up 6% from the 5 year average. Texas has the most oats harvested at 95% complete.

Pasture and range condition continues to deteriorate across much of the country. Kansas again one of the few states to improve week to week at 41% good to excellent. That is up 1% from last week. Nebraska pasture saw a dramatic drop of 15% from lat week to just 48% good to excellent. Colorado pasture and range has more in the very poor to poor rating at 44% than it does in the good to excellent range at 23%.

Finally soil moisture was able to recharge just a little last week with the wide spread rains. Nebraska topsoil moisture gained 3% to 53% adequate to surplus. Kansas topsoil moisture also gained 3% to 55% adequate to surplus. California is giving New Mexico a run for it’s money for the driest top soil at 40% short to very short. New Mexico is still the driest top soil though at 44% short to very short.

Finally subsoil moisture follows a similar pattern. Kansas subsoil improved 1% to 55% adequate to surplus. Nebraska subsoil deteriorated 1% to 60% adequate to surplus. Wyoming is starting to see a drastic shift in subsoil moisture this week to 71% short to very short.

You can see the full crop progress report here:

https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/w6634r16g/cz30qf661/prog2920.pdf