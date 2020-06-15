Audio: KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of June 15

The latest crop progress report shows the hot and dry weather in the Midwest has yet to impact major crop conditions. It has though significantly dropped the top and subsoil moisture. Winter wheat harvest continues to roll on pace with it’s five year average doubling week to week.

Corn planting is considered complete by NASS across the country. Thus the crop progress report this week starts off with corn emergence. Which like planting is nearly complete. 95% of the countries corn crop has emerged. 3% ahead of the five year average. Kansas has seen 95% corn emergence. An increase of 9% from the previous week. Nebraska has 98% corn emergence. Just 2% ahead of the five year average. While several states are at the 98-99% emergence rate, only one state has reached 100% emergence. That is North Carolina which only needed 2% more to emerge from last week to reach 100%.

Nationally the corn crop did see a slight drop in condition rating going from 75% good to excellent to 71% good to excellent. Kansas corn condition fell 6% from last week to 54% good to excellent. Nebraska’s corn rating fell 12% to 71% good to excellent. Pennsylvania still runs one of the strongest corn crops in the nation at 91% good to excellent. Improving 1% since last week.

We still get a soybean planting report this week, but it is quickly nearing the 100% mark. Nationally 93% of the soybean crop is planted. Up 7% from last week and 5% ahead of the five year average. Nebraska inched 2% week to week to officially finish soybean planting. Kansas improved 10% week to week to 89% complete. That is 13% ahead of the five year average.

Soybean emergence continues 6% ahead of the five year average nationally at 81%. Nebraska soybean emergence is now rated at 94%. 10% ahead of the five year average. Kansas opened it’s lead on the five year average to 20% this week with 73% of the soybean crop already emerged. No state has hit the 100% emergence rating yet.

The national soybean condition is rated 72% good to excellent. Equal with the rating a week ago. Nebraska soybeans dropped 4% from 82% yo 78% good to excellent. Kansas soybean rating fell 3% to 64% good to excellent. Iowa saw a large drop week to week on the soybean rating. Going from 82% good to excellent last week to 72% good to excellent this week.

Grain sorghum planting is continuing at a steady pace. Up 15% from last week nationally to 79% good to excellent. Nebraska sorghum planting is 9% ahead of the five year average to 97% complete. National sorghum rating fell 7% to 48% good to excellent. Nebraska sorghum is rated 55% good to excellent.

Winter wheat is almost completely headed out. Nationally 91% of the crop is considered headed out. Nebraska is still lagging 7% from the five year average to 85%. Kansas is right on pace at 99% headed out. Montana is the furthest from being completely headed out at only 28%. That is up 23% from last week, but 19% behind the five year average.

Winter wheat harvest doubled week to week from 7% to 15% complete. Right on pace with the five year average. Kansas is 1% ahead of the five year average at 9% complete. Nebraska has yet to start winter wheat harvest. Texas is the furthest along with winter wheat harvest at 38% complete. Up 15% from last week and 16% ahead of the five year average for Texas.

The winter wheat crop is rated 50% good to excellent down 1% from a week ago and down 14% from a year ago. Kansas winter wheat is rated 45% good to excellent. That’s an increase of 3% from last week. Nebraska is rated 43% good to excellent. A drop of 23% from last week. Colorado is holding at 31% good to excellent, but 16% is still rated very poor. Oklahoma is the only other state with double digit very poor rating at 14% very poor. Oklahoma also has 46% of the winter wheat crop rated good to excellent.

Pasture and range condition is not fairing well in the heat and wind. Kansas pasture and range fell 6% to 49% good to excellent. Nebraska pasture and range also fell 6% to 66% good to excellent.

Topsoil and subsoil moisture both saw double digit drops week to week in several states. Kansas topsoil is now considered 47% adequate to surplus. Down 15% from last week. Nebraska topsoil moisture is rated 61% adequate to surplus down 16% from last week. New Mexico has the driest top soil with a 45% very short rating. Kansas subsoil moisture is rated 59% adequate to surplus down 9% from last week. Nebraska subsoil moisture is rated 74% adequate to surplus. That is down 12% from last week. Some state are still near saturated at the subsoil level. Alabama is rated 93% adequate to surplus for subsoil moisture.

See the full crop progress report here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/pk02cx87g/rx914b27v/prog2520.pdf

