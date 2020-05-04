AUDIO: KAPPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of 5-4

It’s all about the planting and emergence at this stage of the farm cycle in North America. The latest numbers from USDA and NASS show that across the country conditions have been near perfection for planting most crops.

Last week the US had planted 27% of the corn crop. This week that number jumped 24% to 51% planted. This is well ahead of the five year average of 39%. The corn planted number zoomed over many analysts estimates. Nebraska followed suite with strong corn plantings jumping 41% week to week with 61% of the crop now planted. That is well over the 5 year average of 38%. Kansas continues to be a sluggish state with only 42% of it’s corn crop planted 3% back from the five year average. Iowa is so far in the lead for corn planting at 78% complete almost 2 and a half times their five year average.

Now that the corn is in the ground it is also starting to emerge. Nationally corn emergence is rated at 8% vs. the five year average of 10%. Nebraska has 9% of the corn crop above ground 4% ahead of the five year average. In Kansas 13% of the corn crop is emerged as compared to the 5 yr average of 19%.

The next crop planting number that many were waiting for today was the soybean crop. Nationally 23% of the soybean crop is planted up from the five year average of 11%. Nebraska has planted 32% of it’s soybean crop nearly tripling the five year average of 10%. Where Kansas falls behind in corn planting it makes up for in soybeans. 11% of the Kansas soybean crop is planted compared to the 5 yr average of 4%.

It was just a few short weeks ago that the weather pattern looked much different. For nearly a week in Mid-April the nightly low recorded a hard freeze. This has some concerned about winter wheat heading out. Which the latest data shows is a little behind. Nationally 32% of the winter wheat crop has headed out compared to the five year average of 38%. In Kansas only 17% of the winter wheat crop has headed out just half of the five year average of 34%. Oklahoma which saw a decent part of the state freeze in that weather event currently has 71% of the winter wheat crop headed out. Just 2% behind the five year average. Nebraska has yet to report a head, but that if fairly typical this time of year with the five year average at only 2%.

Winter wheat quality seemed to improve across the nation. Nationally the winter wheat cropped jumped 1% to 55% good to excellent. In Nebraska the Winter wheat crop improved 3% to 67% good to excellent. Kansas winter wheat improved 2% to 42% good to excellent. The best winter wheat crop continues to be held by Washington state at 77% good to excellent. Ohio this week eclipses South Dakota and North Carolina with a rating of 73% good to excellent.

Week five is the first crop progress report to include the pasture and range condition. In Nebraska the range looks fairly strong at 71% good to excellent. In Kansas with South West Kansas on the brink of drought the range is only rated at 56% good to excellent.

Moisture conditions continue to reflect Kansas dryness. Top soil moisture in Kansas is rated at 61% adequate to surplus with 9% very short. Subsoil moisture in Kansas is rated at 72% adequate to surplus. In Nebraska moisture is more abundant, but starting to dry up. Topsoil moisture is rated at 71% adequate to surplus. Nebraka’s subsoil moisture is rated at 83% adequate to surplus. New Mexico and California quickly dwindled on moisture week to week. Top soil moisture in New Mexico is rated 31% very short and in California top soil moisture is rated 20% very short.

If you would like to see the full crop progress report for your self. Check it out here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/8336hn37s/q237jc137/prog1920.pdf

Clay Patton has a full report break down here: