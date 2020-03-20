AUDIO: March Cattle on Feed Report

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.8 million head on March 1, 2020. The inventory was slightly above March 1, 2019, USDA NASS reported on Friday.

Placements in feedlots during February totaled 1.71 million head, 8% below 2019. Net placements were 1.65 million head. During February, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 340,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 315,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 470,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 411,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 115,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 60,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during February totaled 1.78 million head, 5% above 2019.

Other disappearance totaled 58,000 head during February, 12% below 2019.

USDA Actual Average Estimate Range On Feed March 1 100% 100.1% 99.7-100.7% Placed in February 92% 92.4% 89.0-95.6% Marketed in February 105% 105.7% 105.4-106.2%

Jerry Stowell, Country Futures, see’s the report as neutral. Overall with the wild swings in the market this week and the macro events driving it the cattle on feed will have little impact good or bad on the market.