AUDIO: Market Commentary with Daily Brokers

Commodity Markets saw both bears and bulls throughout the week.

Livestock traded higher to start the week. Feeder cattle saw a big rally with near limit up moves on Tuesday. This helped to support live cattle futures. Analyst point to strong cash sales of finished cattle to continue support in the cattle complex. Packers are needing cattle to keep all plants at capacity.

Lean hog traders are still wanting to see a signed Phase One trade deal with China. China’s Commerce Ministry did release that their top Negotiator will travel to Washington D.C. Early next week to sign the trade deal with President Trump. Export sales were both lower on the week for pork and beef.

Grains traded fairly range bound for most of the week. Wheat saw bullish action with significant buying on Thursday. A cold front moving across much of the hard red winter wheat belt that has little snow insulation helped to spark the buying. Analyst estimates of all wheat acres in 2020 point to another record low helped to find follow through buying.

For corn and soybean traders they are eagerly awaiting what is termed by some the “Super Bowl” of USDA crop reports. The WASDE, crop production, quarterly stocks and winter wheat plantings will be released at 11 AM CST today.

U.S. PRODUCTION (Million Bushels) 2019-20 Jan Avg High Low Dec 2018-19 Corn 13,494 13,701 13,030 13,661 14,420 Soybeans 3,519 3,591 3,457 3,550 4,428 WINTER WHEAT ACREAGE (million acres) 2020-21 Jan Avg. High Low 2019-20 All Winter 30.7 32.2 30.0 31.2 Hard Red 22.1 23.1 21.6 22.5 Soft Red 5.1 5.6 4.6 5.2 White 3.4 3.5 3.3 3.5 QUARTERLY STOCKS (million bushels) 12/1/19 Avg High Low 9/1/19 12/1/18 Corn 11,416 11,660 10,926 2,114 11,937 Soybeans 3,179 3,379 3,023 913 3,746 Wheat 1,922 2,047 1,835 2,385 2,009 U.S. ENDING STOCKS (Million Bushels) 2019-20 Jan Avg High Low Dec 2018-19 Corn 1,753 1,960 1,479 1,910 2,114 Soybeans 432 520 310 475 913 Wheat 972 1,000 930 974 1,080 WORLD ENDING STOCKS (million metric tons) 2019-20 Jan Avg High Low Dec Corn 297.3 301.0 290.5 300.6 Soybeans 95.7 97.5 91.7 96.4 Wheat 288.2 290.0 284.0 289.5

Grain Settlements

Corn dn 1 1/4 – up 1/4

Soybeans dn 3 3/4 – 4 1/2

Chicago Wheat up 6 1/2 – 9 1/2

Kansas City Wheat up 8 1/2 – 10 1/4

Livestock Settlements

Live Cattle up 0.15 – 0.37

Feeder Cattle dn 0.32 up 0.15

Lean Hogs dn 0.57 – 2.00

Class III Milk dn 0.10 up 0.03

Closing commentary with John Payne, Daniels Ag Marketing, and Jack Fenske, York Commodities.