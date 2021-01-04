Audio: Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin Ag & Investment

The first overnight trading session of 2021 was on fire for the grains. Unfortunately the day trade brought a cooling to the market with grains ending the day mixed. Sue Martin with Ag and Investment joined the Fontanelle Final Bell on Monday to highlight some of the reasons why there may have been pull back after the strong overnight session. At the top of the list it may have simply been profit it taking with overnight traders running the corn market to nearly $5 and soybean market to $13.50.

Martin is also closely watching the weather and labor situations in South America. Temps in Argentina and Brazil continue to be hot and dry, but some area’s have seen mixed precipitation. As for the labor side the port strike may not actually be over in Argentina. Martin will be watching the loading of ready ships to see if that offers any idea of where labor stands in Argentine ports.

You can catch the full episode here: