class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478685 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
*Audio* Nebraska 4H Readies for State Fair | KRVN Radio

*Audio* Nebraska 4H Readies for State Fair

BY Susan Littlefield | August 13, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
*Audio* Nebraska 4H Readies for State Fair

The Nebraska State Fair will have a different feel this year, but still will showcase the youth and their livestock and static exhibits.  Brandy Schulze is the  4-H Educational Engagement Coordinator & the 4-H Livestock Superintendent for the state fair.  She explains how this year’s fair will work as youth arrive with their animals…

 

Showing livestock with masks is nothing new for the youth, and face masks will be worn along with additional safety measures to keep those in attendance healthy…

 

The full schedule for livestock can be found clicking below…

https://statefair.org/sites/default/files/_media/files/documents/2529_001.pdf

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: