(AUDIO) Nebraska Corn & Soy, Dairy Ambassadors take part in virtual agribusiness tour

The 2020 Nebraska Corn and Soy Collegiate Ambassadors, along with the 2020 Nebraska Dairy Ambassadors, recently participated in a virtual agribusiness tour to learn about manufacturing, production, processing, and communication.

Among the virtual tour stops, the 11 corn/soy ambassadors and 6 dairy ambassadors heard presentations from HyVee, the American Soybean Association, the Renewable Fuels Association, Midwest Dairy and the Rural Radio Network.

The ambassadors learned about various facets of the industry, including COVID-19 and its effect on agriculture policy in Washington D.C. and diverting checkoff dollars for food banks and food pantries.

The Rural Radio Network spoke with Dairy Ambassador Lindsey Marotz and Corn/Soy Ambassador Halie Andreasen.

Listen to their interviews below:

Corn and Soybean Ambassadors:

Jennifer Howsden, Alma

Taylor Nielsen, Lincoln

Tanner Nun, Geneva

Alexandria Humlicek, Linwood

Josh Bauer, Ravenna

Halie Andreasen, St. Edward

Nicole Hanson, Concord

Payton Flower, Scottsbluff

Emma Hoffschneider, Burwell

Brigita Rasmussen, Hudson, SD

Daniel Petersen, Nora

Dairy Ambassadors: