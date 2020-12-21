(AUDIO) Nebraska wins Crunch Off competition for second straight year

Nebraska Extension, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education and local community and school groups, recently won a regional local foods competition aimed at encouraging students and community members to eat more fruits and vegetables.

Led by the Nebraska Department of Education, the Crunch Off event encourages healthy eating, supports local agriculture and helps students and community members gain a deeper understanding of the food system. The state with the most “crunches” — or bites of local fruits and vegetables — per capita wins.

Defending the 2019 championship title with 4% participation, Nebraska capitalized on seasonally available produce from local farms and ranchers and crunched its competition in the Mountain Plains region, which includes Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. A total of 154,222 people registered for the Mountain Plains region of the Crunch Off, and 79,854 of those were from Nebraska. In Nebraska, 4.13% of the state’s population registered to participate.

