(AUDIO) NMPF: ‘Nacho’ typical cheese contest

The National Milk Producers Federation recently hosted its annual cheese contest, but this year’s contest was not so typical.

As many events have gone virtual this year, so did the annual cheese competition, which is typically held during the NMPF annual meeting.

NMPF Vice President of Sustainability and Scientific Affairs Jamie Jonker and Regulatory Affairs Manager Miquela Hanselman explained what the cheese contest looks like in a typical year and shared how the contest was conducted this year.

Listen to the full story here: