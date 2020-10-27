(AUDIO) Oscola FFA receives grants to jumpstart school farm

The Osceola FFA Chapter has received multiple grants worth a total of about $8,000 that will be used to help start their school farm.

Mariah Row, Osceola ag teacher and FFA advisor, said the chapter has received money from three grant donors: Union Bank & Trust, Central Valley Ag, and the National FFA Organization.

This money will be used to purchase fencing supplies, watering and feeding equipment, two breeding beef and four breeding ewes.

Row, a first-year agriculture teacher, said the idea for a school farm came from the alumni and community, which helped secure land and a shed.

“I came in with the property already purchased,” said Row. “It was very community-based.”

Row plans to have students in her animal science course manage the school farm, which she said will help them gain hands-on experience with livestock tasks, including lambing and calving, vaccinating, tagging and banding.

“Hopefully the students will be exposed to exactly what it would be like if this was their own operation,” said Row.

In addition to raising livestock on the school farm, Row hopes to incorporate a garden or sweet corn plot as well.

Row said the Osceola FFA Chapter has also been busy with a farm machinery auction, coat drive, and Feed the Farmer.