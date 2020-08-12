(AUDIO) Rural Nebraskan to serve second year on National Junior Angus Board

A Palisade, Nebraska, native is now serving her second year on the National Junior Angus Board.

Reagan Skow was elected to serve as the membership director on the NJAB, where she’ll be tasked with hosting two of the three National Junior Angus Association conferences.

“I’m really excited to be able to represent Nebraska and the Junior Angus Association, and be able to make a meaningful impact for this next coming year,” said Skow.

In addition to hosting the conferences, Skow said her role allows her to add or remove aspects of conferences to better serve the attendees.

Prior to serving as the membership director, Skow said she served in a general director position and served on various committees.

Skow will be a junior at Oklahoma State University. She’s double majoring in Agricultural Communications and Animal Science.

The NJAB members serve two-year terms; the first year on the board of directors and the second as officers in the Association.