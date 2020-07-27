class="post-template-default single single-post postid-475534 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
AUDIO: The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell With Heather Ramsey Of The ARC Group

BY Rural Radio Network Staff | July 27, 2020
Heather Ramsey, ARC Group, joins the Fontanelle Final Bell to kick off the last week of July. Grains ended mixed with soybeans higher. Ramsey touches on the fundamentals that will help soybeans continue their move higher. However looking at the charts upside potential is limited. Ramsey also discusses how increased South American production decreases the chances of a weather rally in the US.

Ramsey also looks at how important weather is to the trade with pollination past for most of the countries corn crop. It looks like Chicago is thinking the corn crop is made so now they will turn their attention back to demand.  Money flow may also be eyeing the commodities with a near record high in Gold.

