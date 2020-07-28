Audio: Tuesday Fontanelle Final Bell With Mike Zuzolo Global Commodity Analytics

Mike Zuzolo, Global Commodity Analytics, joins the Fontanelle Final Bell after a mixed Tuesday trade. Grains all moved lower following the latest crop progress update from NASS. Zuzolo is still looking at dry conditions in Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Michigan. So far rains have been beneficial and timely, but the latest forecast models show that dry conditions could continue to persist and the corn belt may miss it’s next timely rain.

Aside from the supply side of the equation there is still more demand to draw up. In the second segment of Final Bell Zuzolo reveals his latest data on China and the flooding they are experiencing. This actually translates into not only demand for grains, but protein as well. Zuzolo wraps up the market commentary with a look at the cattle market and what it means for the board to continue running premium to the futures.

Listen to the full episode here: