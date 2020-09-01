(AUDIO) UNL UCARE students conclude summer research session

Students in the Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) program at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln recently wrapped up their summer session of research projects.

Justina Clark, director of undergraduate research, said over 120 undergraduate students took part in the program over the summer. She said UCARE allows undergraduate students to gain hands-on research experience in a wide range of fields.

“From fine and performing arts to students doing research out in the fields… That’s the value of the UCARE program. It not just for one field,” said Clark. “If they can identify a project and an advisor that they’d like to work with, we can help them set up a research project.”

Listen to the full story with Justina Clark here.

Each UCARE participant receives a stipend of $2,400 to research under a faculty member for 20 hours a week.

Learn more about the UCARE program at ucare.unl.edu.