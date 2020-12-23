Audio: Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman

Money flow continued to favor commodities and especially grains on the last full trading day of the week. Arlan Suderman, chief economist for Stone X, highlighted in the Fontanelle Final Bell why money flow continues to favor commodities like corn despite ample supplies and healthy stocks to use. M1 money supply has a great deal to do with the current state of the bullish market and right now commodities have the story with South American weather, and supply chain issues.

Aside from looking at the commodity sector Suderman also explored the macro market as it currently stands. At first glance the stimulus bill being sent back to Congress may have looked bearish, but it could actually be bullish with President Trump pushing for more direct cash stimulus to Americans. With this much money in the system though inflation is set to take off in 2021 if the pandemic can be placed under control and the economy can reopen. Suderman walks through what to be aware of with inflation and the markets.

