Battle of the Brands: John Deere vs. FFA – Friday Five (April 10, 2020)

BY Alex Voichoskie | April 10, 2020
Friday Five - April 10, 2020

Battle of the Brands has been in action for the last couple of weeks, and today is Championship Friday!

Determined by votes on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, John Deere and FFA are battling for the ultimate title.

PLUS: Case New Holland in Grand Island suspended operations due to COVID-19 .

STORIES:

5) Battle of the Brands: John Deere vs. FFA

4) RRN Beef Webinar Addresses Concerns

3) GI Case New Holland Suspends Operations

2) UNL, NE Ethanol Produce Hand Sanitizer

1) Lower Runoff for Upper Missouri River Basin

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
