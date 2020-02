The board chairman is stepping down at Germany’s Bayer AG as the company faces legal claims in the US over a weed killer that plaintiffs say causes cancer.

Werner Wenning said he stayed on past retirement age but now it’s time to go at age 73. Wenning was the chairman of the oversight board in 2018 when Bayer bought Monsanto. That put Bayer on the hook for U.S. lawsuits over claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.