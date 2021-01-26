Beattie elected to lead Nebraska Pork Producers Association

Shana Beattie of Sumner, Nebraska was elected as President of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) at the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors.

The NPPA Directors met on January 14, 2021 at the Holthus Conventions Center in York, Nebraska. Joining Beattie on NPPA’s leadership team are President-Elect, Jared Lierman of Beemer, and Mark Wright of Fremont as Vice President.

Shana was first elected to the NPPA board in 2016. Prior to becoming a NPPA Director, she participated in the Pork Leadership Institute (PLI), a comprehensive training program conducted jointly by the National Pork Board (NPB) and National Pork Producer Council (NPPC) designed to develop future leaders for the U.S. pork industry. She has advocated for pork producers in Washington and is an active participate in legislative and regulatory issues at the state level. She has served as a NPB and NPPC Forum delegate and has attended numerous meetings and conferences on behalf of the association.

Beattie was the recipient of the 2018 AG-Ceptional Women’s award recognizing her exceptional contributions to Agriculture. The award is presented annually during the AG-Ceptional Women’s Conference sponsored by Northeast Community College. A graduate of the University of Florida, her hobbies include gardening, cooking, baking, and volunteering with the youth in her 4-H and FFA communities.

Beattie, her husband Bart, and four children live on a 5th generation farming operation near Sumner where she takes an active role in Beattie Family Farms. A diversified operation of crop rotation including corn, soybeans, alfalfa, a partner on a 10,000 head sow farm wean to finish swine operation and a commercial cow/calf ranching operation utilizing grasses and forage in central Nebraska.

When recently asked what she was looking forward to as NPPA President, Shana replied, “getting back to business. Our producers have never stopped doing business through this pandemic continually producing a quality product. As far as an association we have had to take a COVID break from our normal activities. We now want to focus on getting back on the road and get fact-to-face with our producers, legislative representatives, and industry partners. Additionally, we want to be able to travel so we can be involved with trade promotions meetings such as the U.S. Meat Export Federation and possibly by fall be part of an international trade mission.”