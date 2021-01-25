Beaver Crossing equine business to be featured on Women in Ag webcast series

A business located near Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, will be featured in an upcoming women in agriculture webcast searies.

“Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series” will feature Triple E Equine, a family-owned and -operated business during its next live webcast on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Produced by Nebraska Women in Agriculture, the monthly webcast series highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women in agribusiness from across the state, offering creative insights and the stories behind what it takes to build a business.

The conversations focus on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics. Featured business leaders are interviewed by Brittany Fulton, Extension Assistant with the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program.

Triple E Equine is owned by Emily Shook and her sisters, Hannah and Sarah Eberspacher. They have grown up loving, owning and showing horses locally and nationally in the AQHA, APHA, PtHA, and NSBA associations. As the fourth generation to live on the family’s farm, they have decided to incorporate their hobby by diversifying the farming operations to include a horse motel.

On May 11, 2014, the family farm suffered signiﬁcant damage by an EF3 tornado, which destroyed the horse barn and indoor arena. Because of this tragic event, they decided to move in a new direction. When the family rebuilt the barn and arena, they also added an attached bunkhouse, which can be used as lodging for travelers.

Shook created Triple E Equine during college through the Engler Entrepreneurship program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The three sisters were natural business partners and they ofﬁcially launched their business in 2016 to meet the needs of both travelers and their horses. They also offer indoor and outdoor horse boarding, as well as horses for sale.

The webcast is free to attend but registration is required. Visit the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program website, wia.unl.edu, to register.

Nebraska Women in Agriculture is a program of Nebraska Extension. For 35 years, it has been dedicated to providing unbiased, research-based risk management education for female agricultural professionals in Nebraska.