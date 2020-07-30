Beefing up Kansas and Nebraska ProStart

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas and Nebraska beef councils recently partnered with the culinary team at NCBA to put together a two-part webinar series for ProStart instructors. ProStart is a nationwide, two-year high school curriculum that covers foodservice topics ranging from culinary techniques to management skills. It also provides real-life experience opportunities and builds practical skills.

The goal of the new webinar series was to give instructors a better understanding of how beef is raised and how to amplify the current beef sections of the ProStart curriculum. The first webinar focused on beef in the classroom, while the second discussed beef as part of a ProStart culinary competition menu, plating techniques and beef resources available to instructors. Both sessions featured live cooking demonstrations teachers can replicate in the classroom.

Participants are eligible to receive one continuing education credit from the American Culinary Federation, along with additional personal development credits from their school district. Both sessions were recorded and will be housed on www.kansasbeef.org and www.nebeef.org for teachers unable to attend the live sessions.