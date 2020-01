Are you hosting a Super Bowl party? How about a snack bowl party?

Either way, find some snack-spiration in this week’s edition of Friday Five.

And just how much will Americans consume during Super Bowl LIV?

BEER: 325 million gallons

CHEESE: 88 million pounds

WINGS: 1.4 billion wings

BRATS/DOGS: 16,000 links

Friday Five is brought to you by the Nebraska Corn Board!

Stories:

5- Don’t Worry, Beer Happy

4- More cheese, please

3- Wingin’ it

2- Mis-deweiner Mobile

1- California, Missouri Ag Faces Off