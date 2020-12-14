Biden nominates Tai to be new U.S. Trade Representative

President-elect Joe Biden nominated Katherine Tai to be the new U.S. Trade Representative. She’s been the chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee since 2017.

Tai previously served in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative as the chief counsel for China Trade Enforcement. Howard “A.V.” Roth, National Pork Producers Council President, says her deep trade experience in Congress and the executive branch will serve her well as the next U.S. Trade Representative. “Opening new and expanding existing markets for U.S. pork exports are vital to the continued success of the U.S. pork industry,” he says. “We look forward to working with her on numerous trade-related issues.”

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall is also pleased with Tai’s selection. “America’s farmers and ranchers rely on a fair marketplace to compete globally, and it’s more important than ever for them to have an ally fighting on their behalf,” Duvall says. “Ms. Tai has deep trade experience and a solid understanding of the need to enforce existing trade agreements while working with our trade partners to expand market access overseas.”