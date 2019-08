We’re back in Sidney on Aug. 23, for Big Iron Realty’s Fridays in the Field. Tyson Narjes discussed his dryland corn crop. He said a lot of the dryland corn in the southern panhandle looks to be doing really well.

“Barring any severe weather or early frost, it (corn) should do well,” he said.

A frost before Oct. 1, could see some yield loss in the dryland cornfields, as some acres went in late.

To hear more on the corn and proso millet.

