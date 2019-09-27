Seed corn harvest is underway in our final update from the Olson Family Farm. Steve fills us in on how the seed corn looked just ahead of the picker running through.

For family farm transition Steve is proud of the work his son in law Brock has done in 2019. They have split many responsibilities and Brock has taken on more acres.

As for soil health following corn and soybean harvest it’s all about drilling the next round of cover crops. Steve is using a multi-species blend over most of his acres. The buffer strips and corners that were wheat were drilled to millet following wheat harvest. Now it’s ready to be grazed or baled.

All in all Steve is glad he participated in Big Iron Realty Friday’s In The Field. He believes it has helped make him a better communicator in the ag industry and sets an example for the next generation on the farm.