At a time when consumers of all ages are growing in curiosity about where their food comes from, a new children’s book introduces readers to the round-the-clock work and ingenuity of dairy farming. “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” is now available from Feeding Minds Press, the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s publishing venture.

“‘Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish’ is a delightful and educational story that we hope will engage young readers and spark curiosity about where their food comes from,” Daniel Meloy, executive director of the Foundation said. “That’s our goal with every resource the Foundation provides, and we’re excited to add this story to the growing library of books that tell the story of modern agriculture.”

In this “dairy-tale,” a young boy named Chuck wishes for all the ice cream he can eat, prompting his “Dairy Godmother” to show up to grant his wish with a dairy farm, where he gets a firsthand look at all the hard work and care that goes into producing his favorite treat.

Just like young Chuck, readers can learn more about the real work of a dairy farm, and the story doesn’t stop on the last page. The Foundation also released a companion video to introduce readers to a real dairy farmer named Chuck, former Maryland Farm Bureau President and “ice cream farmer,” Chuck Fry.

“Whether the Dairy Godmother takes you on your first farm visit, or you are well acquainted with the wonders of dairy farming, we invite you to dig in and sprinkle a little farm-grown joy around,” Meloy said.