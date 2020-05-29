Box Butte County Fair Board votes to move forward with fair

Another county fair is deciding to go forward after Governor Pete Ricketts announced on May 21, Nebraska Department of Agriculture guidance would leave the decision to move forward or not, with a county fair or livestock event, being decided at the local level.

Locally members of the Box Butte County Fair Board met on Thursday, May 28, and decided to move forward with this year’s fair.

“We decided to go ahead with basically a full-fledged fair, and hopefully we can be at better than the 25 percent capacity, they’re saying now,” said Ron Henzler, president of the Box Butte County Fair.

Part of the reason for the board’s decision to move forward with the fair was based on the 4-H and FFA youth. Many had had their livestock since late last year or early this year before Covid-19 began closing events and venues.

It’s a stressful and emotional time, Henzler said, but they are working to make the fair as safe as possible.

“We’re not trying to put anyone at risk, we’ll have all the guidelines in place,” he said. “We’ll have signage, and we’ll all do all we can to keep everyone safe.”

The Box Butte County Fair will be held the first week in August, with the horse show and shooting events leading up to the kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 1. The fair will host it’s popular events and is looking to have its concert with Ned LeDoux on Aug. 8