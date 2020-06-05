Busy as a Bee | Friday Five | June 5, 2020

It’s National Pollinator Month and we’re here to tell you what the “buzz” is all about!

Honey bees contribute nearly $20 billion to the value of U.S. crop production.

The Cornhusker State is home to about 700 beekeepers, operating about 115,000 colonies of bees.

A typical beehive can produce anywhere from 30 to 100 pounds of honey a year.

Friday Five was filmed at Honey Bee World, Inc. near Bennett, Nebraska.

STORIES:

5) Role of Pollinators in Agriculture

4) Challenges Facing Pollinators

3) Million Pollinator Garden Challenge

2) Sweet as Honey

1) Nebraska’s Buzzin’ Bee Industry