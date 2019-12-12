Campus Experiences Help Husker Launch Beef Enterprise

Husker Hannah Esch knows how to juggle priorities. She’s an ace at balancing classes, tests and projects – and running her own business.

As a student enrolled in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program, Esch knew her classroom pursuits would look different from those of her classmates, but she never expected she’d be running a business before graduating.

The experiences she had through the Engler Program and as a Nebraska Beef Ambassador revealed an opportunity in the beef industry. Ecsh, a senior animal science major, realized there was a disconnect between many producers and their consumers, and she decided to start her own farm-to-table beef supplier: Oak Barn Beef. It officially became a limited liability company in 2018.

Oak Barn Beef is based at Esch’s family’s farm home in Unadilla, Nebraska. Esch’s parents allowed her to take over planning for the farm’s operations so it could better fit her farm-to-table business model, and she used her education in animal science to incorporate DNA testing into production and to use the most sustainable and ethical methods of raising cattle.

Esch said she wouldn’t have been able to get Oak Barn Beef off the ground without the Engler Program.

Engler students are encouraged to take a different approach to learning. Director Tom Field said the program endeavors to build a community of students and alumni, learning from and supporting one another, much like a family.