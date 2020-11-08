Canada creates new pork promotion and research agency

Canadian Agriculture officials Thursday announced the Canadian Pork Promotion and Research Agency. The agency will support Canada’s pork sector’s competitiveness and sustainability by enabling the development and implementation of promotional and research activities, much like the U.S. Pork Checkoff.

The agency was first proposed in March of this year, but requested in July of 2015, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service. The creation of a national levy system will fund the activities, at a rate of 75 cents, Canadian dollars, per-head. USDA says the proposed import levy is considered WTO compliant on the basis of national treatment obligations.

Levies will also be collected on imported pork products, at a rate that is no more than the minimum levy paid by producers across Canada. Rick Bergmann, Chair of the Canadian Pork Council, says the agency “will result in improving the long-term growth and competitiveness of the sector.”