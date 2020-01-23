Canada to Consider USMCA Next Week

Canada will consider the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement next week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters this week, ”On Monday, we will introduce a Ways and Means motion, and on Wednesday we will table legislation to ratify the deal.”

The comments were part of a press conference detailing plans for Canada’s Parliament, which returns to work next week. Trudeau says, “We are going to make sure that we are going to move forward in the right way, and that means ratifying this new NAFTA as quickly as possible, but responsibly in the House of Commons.” Canada is the last of three nations to take action on the agreement.

Mexico has already ratified the agreement, and the U.S. has one final step to ratify the agreement, being President Donald Trump’s signature. The USMCA, or CUSMA, as it’s known in Canada, is estimated to be worth an extra $2 billion annually in exports for U.S. farmers.