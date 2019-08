USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue’s planned trip to Nebraska has been canceled.

The top USDA official was set to tour a Nebraska farm, participate in a disaster roundtable and be part of a town hall hosted by the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

According to a UNL official, the Secretary’s traveling delegation experienced a weather delay while en route to Nebraska.

UNL says they hope to reschedule the Town Hall with Secretary Perdue, but do not have a new date at this time.