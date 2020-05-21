Cargill Donates to Help FFA Chapters Deal with Fallout from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 21, 2020/National FFA Organization) – This spring has brought uncertainty to many FFA members and chapters across the country – as banquets, spring plant sales and fundraisers have been canceled. The National FFA Organization has developed a program– the FFA COVID-19 Chapter Assistance Program – to help chapters in these uncertain times.

The purpose of this program is to provide FFA chapters with an opportunity to receive up to $2,000 in funding to help offset the loss of program revenue and to assist them in navigating through these difficult times.

“Spring and summer are traditionally a key time for our chapters to fundraise,” said National FFA Chief Program Officer, Christine White. “Due to school closures and the current need for social distancing, it has made it difficult for chapters to host these essential events, creating a negative impact on their chapter programs’ revenue.”

Cargill, a 60-year partner of FFA, announced today that they will contribute $500,000 to the program to assist chapters.

This contribution is part of Cargill’s $35 million commitment to COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts and specifically to Cargill’s North America Protein support for partners focusing on agriculture communities, farmers and ranchers.

“At the heart of our food system, farmers carry on their essential work of nourishing the world. We are partnering with organizations like FFA to support the resilience of communities, farmers and ranchers during this unprecedented time,” said John Niemann, managing director, protein ingredients & international channel, Cargill Protein North America and current chair of the National FFA Sponsors Board. “We want to thank FFA for their continued support of future sustainability and agriculture leaders who continue to provide innovative solutions to the challenges of a complex food system.”

“Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen our members across the country step up to the plate and help in their communities,” said National FFA Organization Chief Marketing Officer Molly Ball. “At National FFA we are excited to have this opportunity to assist our chapters where it is needed so they can continue to do the great work. We appreciate our partnership with Cargill as we continue to grow the next generation of leaders in agriculture.”

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by more than 8 million alumni and supporters throughout the U.S.