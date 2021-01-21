CASNR scholarship competition awards full tuition for students

The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced its second annual quick-pitch scholarship competition for students to address worldwide issues.

The CASNR Change Maker Quick Pitch Competition asks current and prospective CASNR students to submit a two-minute video explaining an original, innovative way to address global issues such as food security, sustainability and water use. Two current CASNR students and eight incoming freshman and transfer students will be awarded full-tuition scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year based on their submitted videos. Winning students will be matched with a mentor to make their big idea a reality.

Additionally, eight $1,000 CASNR scholarships will be awarded to youth in the sixth through 11th grades.

In Nebraska, one in four jobs is tied to agriculture and natural resources. Within CASNR, students, faculty and staff are already engaged in important work to provide food, fuel, feed and fiber to a rapidly growing world, while conserving agricultural landscapes and natural resources and maintaining quality of life for farmers and ranchers, said Mike Boehm, vice chancellor and vice president of the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Students who participated in the 2020-21 scholarship competition said it was an opportunity to make an impact on the world, discover and be active in their passions and show others that the possibilities are endless.

Current and prospective students can apply online at https://casnr.unl.edu/casnr-change-maker-competition. Videos should be no more than two minutes long and must focus on one or more of the following issues: feeding the world; water for the future; new energy; climate and the future; biodiversity, sustainability and the environment; health; engaging diverse communities; and developing tomorrow’s leaders.

The application period opened Jan. 18 and will close at noon Feb. 19. Winners will be announced in April, and winning videos will be shared on social media. The winner whose video receives the most likes will also receive a textbook scholarship.