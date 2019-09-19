CASNR’s 2019-20 enrollment features more Nebraskans

An increasing number of Nebraskans can be found in the 2019-20 freshman class in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. According to the annual census taken on the sixth day of classes, there are 462 new students from Nebraska in CASNR, an increase of 10.3% compared to last year.

Out-of-state students in the College also increased, up 7% compared to last year. Undergraduate enrollment for CASNR increased by 2% from 2018-19 and overall enrollment (undergraduate, graduate and professional) rose to 3,222.

“After graduating our largest class in the history of the College in the spring, to see increased enrollment is a huge win for our CASNR and IANR community,” said Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss. “I want to thank everyone for their commitment to the success of our new and returning students and ensuring their sense of belonging, which is reflected in our strong enrollment.”

In addition to a supportive campus community, Heng-Moss also attributes the increase to a collaborative strategy for smart enrollment growth. The academic units play a key role in driving the recruitment strategy within their industries, in an effort to identify where the greatest impact can be made.

“CASNR’s approach to enrollment goes beyond the numbers. We are focused on putting students first, empowering them to co-create their learning opportunities, and leveraging our competitive strengths and unique programming to prepare the next generation of difference-makers who will address the complex challenges facing society,” Heng-Moss said.

Total enrollment at UNL is at 25,332 students and remains nearly 3% higher than in 2010. The state’s flagship, land-grant institution increased the number of Nebraskans in its freshman class by 0.6% compared to 2018-19. It also increased its number of first-time transfer students from Nebraska by 7%.

To learn more about the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, visit https://casnr.unl.edu.