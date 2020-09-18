class="post-template-default single single-post postid-485914 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Cattle Call Looks at Consumer Demand | KRVN Radio
- Cash market is just starting to firm up for the week
- Beef market has declined but slowly…how is demand?
- Over supply of cattle in the north for the 4th quarter is less than last year.
- Kill cuts-was that a market play?
Packers making good margins
- December Cattle could go to $1.20
