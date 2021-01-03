Cattle Documentary Series begins January 3rd

A five-part mini-documentary series on raising cattle in America begins on Sunday, January third, and a new episode will debut every Sunday night in January. The series is called “A Rare Breed: Legacies of Excellence,” and it will launch on the Certified Angus Beef Brand Cattlemen Connection YouTube channel.

The new segments premiere at 6 p.m. central time on Sunday nights. Interested people can follow along as the short videos introduce registered cattle breeders, commercial cattlemen, and cattle feeders from Oregon to Texas. It’s a chance to glimpse a little of their family life and cattle philosophy, as well as get new ideas for your operations.

“As we visit with some good cattlemen and women across the country, we often think ‘I wish everyone could see this or hear that,’” says Miranda Reiman, director of producer communications for the Brand. “We get to know their history, their cattle, and their drive, and we hope others will find them to be as entertaining and inspiring as we did.”

To watch the series, people can follow the CAB Cattlemen Connection channels on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube, or go to www.CABcattle.com. Families from Kansas, Idaho, Texas, Nebraska, and Oregon make up the January lineup.