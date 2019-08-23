Cattle On Feed Report August *AUDIO*

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.1 million head on August 1, 2019. The inventory was slightly above August 1, 2018. This is the highest August 1 inventory since the series began in 1996, USDA reported on Friday.

Placements in feedlots during July totaled 1.71 million head, 2% below 2018. Net placements were 1.63 million head. During July, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 360,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 260,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 410,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 385,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 200,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 90,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during July totaled 2.00 million head, 7% above 2018.

Other disappearance totaled 71,000 head during July, 13% above 2018.

Jerry Stowell, Country Futures, breaks down the report here: https://c1.futuripost.com/krvnam/playlist/cattle-on-feed-august-report-placements-below-100-7485.html

The report is available at https://www.nass.usda.gov/….