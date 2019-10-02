Cattle risk management workshop Nov. 7

ARTHUR, Neb. — Nebraska Extension will be hosting a risk management workshop for cattle producers on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. MT at the Bunkhouse Bar & Grill located at 306 Fir Street in Arthur. Cattle producers will learn strategies designed to reduce risk exposure to achieve a profitable outcome in uncertain times. Topics covered during the workshop include marketing tools available to protect against unfavorable price declines, programs for protecting against weather related forage losses, and current issues facing the cattle industry.

Specific marketing tools covered during the workshop include futures and options as well as Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) Insurance. Programs covered to guard against weather related losses for grazing land and annual forages include Pasture, Range, and Forage (PRF) Insurance, Annual Forage Insurance, and FSA disaster programs. Current issues and opportunities facing the cattle industry will also be discussed as part of the meeting. Funding for this project is provided in partnership by USDA, Risk Management Agency, under award number RM18RMEPP522C044.

The workshop does not have a cost for attending and a meal will be provided, but registration is required three days prior to start of workshop to ensure an accurate meal count. For more information and to pre-register by November 4, please call Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or register online at http://go.unl.edu/cattlerisk.