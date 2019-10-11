Celebrating National Farmers Day — Friday Five (Oct. 10, 2019)

Tractors and football. What’s more Nebraskan than that?
Saturday, October 12th, is National Farmers Day, which means it’s time to show our appreciation to the men and women who feed the world.
Fuel the cure for breast cancer this month when you purchase higher blends of ethanol at participating locations.
All this and more on this week’s edition of Friday Five!
Stories:
- National Farmers Day
- Fuel the Cure in October
- U.S., Japan sign limited trade agreement
- John Deere Conference for Enthusiasts, Collectors
- Nebraska vs. Minnesota Agriculture