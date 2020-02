This week was National FFA Week!

From driving tractors to school to hosting pancake feeds, FFA members across Nebraska and beyond were busy celebrating.

FFA Week is an opportunity for chapters to educate their schools and communities about agriculture and the organization.

STORIES:

5) Drive Your Tractor to School Day

4) Give FFA Day Raises Money for Chapters

3) RRN Farm Team Home to FFA Alumni

2) Petting Zoos and Pancake Feeds

1) Nebraska FFA State Convention