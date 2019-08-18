Center for Consumer Freedom takes on alt-meat ingredients

The Center for Consumer Freedom is taking on the idea that plant-based meat products are healthier than traditional meats from animals.

The CCF began running full-page ads in two of the nation’s biggest publications, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. The ads highlight the processed ingredients in meat substitutes. The ads are part of a larger campaign to educate the public on what’s in plant-based meat. The headline for the watchdog group’s ads said, “Fake Meat, Real Chemicals.” The ad then goes on to list the primary ingredients for pork sausage and a non-meat sausage, or bacon and an alternative product.

“Despite what the name leads people to think, plant-based meats are not made in gardens, but rather in industrial facilities,” said CCF Managing Director Will Coggin. “Fake meat companies are trying to promote a ‘health halo’ over their products, but consumers should know that imitation meat is highly processed. In some cases, fake meat has more calories and sodium than the real thing.”

CCF describes itself as “devoted to promoting personal responsibility and protecting consumer choices.”