Central Platte NRD to Hold Levy Hearing for 2020 Budget

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) A levy hearing is scheduled at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, for the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s 2020 budget. The NRD board’s August meeting will begin at 2:00 with both being held at the NRD office located at 215 Kaufman Avenue in Grand Island, NE.

The 2020 fiscal year budget was approved at $20,896,780.63 last month with a tax request estimated at $4.2 million; which is down $323,412.83 compared to the 2019 budget. Based on last year’s valuation, the levy for FY 2019/2020 is approximately 0.02392 compared to 0.02576 last year.

A homeowner with a home valued at $100,000 will pay $23.92 for conservation benefits provided by the Central Platte NRD including flood reduction, nitrate management, water use management, soil health, cost-share to producers, recreation, and education.

OTHER ACTION/AGENDA ITEMS

-Management Proposals The Water Quantity Committee will review four proposals to evaluate management alternatives for property purchased in Dawson County adjacent to the Orchard Alfalfa Canal. A recommendation will be taken to the board.

-Recharge Agreement The Water Quantity Committee will review a recharge agreement for the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program and take their recommendation to the board.

-Elect Voting Delegates The board will take action to elect a voting delegate and alternate for the Nebraska Association of Resources District’s annual conference in September.