Chairman Peterson, Secretary Perdue Speak on Pandemic Response; Committee Unveils Online Hub for Response Resources

BY House Ag Committee | April 1, 2020
WASHINGTON – House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue spoke by phone today to discuss the status of the Federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, and in particular those elements of the Federal response that address the needs of farmers, ranchers, and consumers.

“I had the chance this afternoon to speak with Secretary Perdue about what farmers and food producers need nationally, as well as what I’m hearing from Minnesotans,” Peterson said.

“We talked about volatility in the commodity markets, particularly for our livestock and poultry industries, the bleak conditions for dairy farmers, and the status of our food supply chain. I want to thank Secretary Perdue and the team at USDA for their efforts to continue to monitor America’s food supply and provide needed assistance and flexibility in this emergency situation,” Peterson added.

Additionally, as part of the effort to clarify and explain the resources available as part of the pandemic response, Peterson also unveiled the Committee’s Covid19 Resource Page, a collection of updates, announcements and online resources detailing programs available to those affected by the pandemic, as well as adjustments made by USDA and other Federal agencies serving the food, agriculture and rural economic supply chain to respond to the emergency.

The page is available at agriculture.house.gov/covid19.

