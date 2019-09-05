class="post-template-default single single-post postid-405815 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
China allows imports of soybean meal, rapeseed meal, sunflower meal and sugar beet pulp from Russia

BY Reuters | September 5, 2019
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s customs said on Thursday that it has allowed imports of soybean meal, rapeseed meal, sunflower meal and sugar beet pulp from Russia.

Exporters of these animal feed ingredients must be inspected and approved by Russian authorities and also registered with the Chinese regulator, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement on its website.

The trade move came after China approved more soybean, wheat and barley imports from Russia, as a festering Sino-U.S. trade war curbed American agricultural shipments.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
