China Bans Pork Imports from Indonesia Due to ASF

China is doing everything it can to rebound from the African Swine Fever epidemic that decimated its hog herds. Chinese customs officials say they’ve banned imports of pigs, wild boars, and related products from Indonesia due to the ASF virus outbreak in the northern part of the country.

A Reuters article says the deadly disease roared across China itself after first being detected in August of 2018. Some estimates say the disease reduced the world’s biggest pig herd by up to 40 percent. Beijing has recently issued a series of new measures to boost pig production, while also maintaining strict prevention and control measures designed to prevent new outbreaks of the disease.

China’s General Administration of Customs says on its website that as of December 17, Indonesia had reported almost 400 cases of African Swine Fever outbreaks. As of mid-December, official reports say the virus has killed almost 30,000 pigs across a province in north Indonesia. Authorities are still trying to quarantine the area, which has suffered millions of dollars in economic losses.