China hopeful for better U.S. relations with Biden Administration

With President Joe Biden taking over in Washington, D.C., China retired it’s claimed stance of improving relations with the United States.

A Chinese government official stated Wednesday, “We are committed to developing a relationship with the United States.” That would include trade relations following the Trump trade war. Last week, The U.S. China Business Council called for an end to the trade war, stating failing to do so would cause both short-term shocks to company supply chains. China also issued sanctions on former Trump administration officials Wednesday, as President Biden was sworn into office.

Those sanctions included Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was a vocal critic of China. When asked if the nation will miss Pompeo as an “easy target,” a Chinese Foreign Affairs spokesperson says, “Of course. He’s such a good laughing stock. It’s like a new drama every day. But I think he has done irreparable damage to the U.S. national image and reputation.”