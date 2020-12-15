CHS Foundation partners with FFA to support teachers and future ag leaders

The CHS Foundation, funded by charitable gifts from CHS, announced a more than $4 million commitment over the next three years to the National FFA Organization.

The effort will include annual funding for programs the CHS Foundation has had a history of supporting. These include the Teach Ag Campaign, which focuses on ag teacher retention and recruitment, educating students on the value of the cooperative system through My Local Cooperative curriculum participation in proficiency awards and National FFA Convention, and support of 17 state FFA associations.

New focus areas for the CHS Foundation include dedicated funding for students’ supervised agricultural experiences, or SAEs, and state officer leadership programs.

National FFA Foundation President Molly Ball says, “We are excited to see the CHS Foundation recognizes the key role our educators play in creating the next generation of leaders.” CHS Foundation has been a generous partner with the National FFA Organization for more than 40 years.