ClearFlame engine technologies achieves successful test results using decarbonized fuels

ClearFlame Engine Technologies, a start-up dedicated to the development of clean engine technology for the heavy-duty truck, off-highway and industrial markets, today announced that it has successfully matched the torque and power of a commercial diesel engine using ethanol in place of diesel fuel, delivering more than 500 horsepower and over 2,500 foot-pounds of torque while eliminating the need for additional aftertreatment such as selective catalytic reduction or diesel particulate filter systems.

ClearFlame achieved these results on a Cummins X15, a 500hp 15L heavy-duty engine using the company’s high-temperature stochiometric combustion process, which leverages higher temperatures to achieve true diesel-style combustion of any decarbonized fuel. Temperatures are achieved by optimizing existing engine thermodynamics and adding insulation on key engine components. The fuel injection system is also engineered to accommodate decarbonized fuels like ethanol.

“The results we’ve seen on the Cummins engine mark a critical milestone in the commercialization of ClearFlame’s technology,” said Dr. Julie Blumreiter, chief technology officer and co-founder of ClearFlame. “Achieving these key targets without the use of complex aftertreatment systems helps diesel engine manufacturers to preserve their core engine technology requirements, driving a cost-effective, rapid-to-market solution that addresses evolving emissions regulations.”

ClearFlame’s unique engine technology enables low-carbon and carbon-negative fuels to be easily integrated into existing diesel engine platforms, offering a more sustainable and cost-effective solution than diesel fuel. It provides the same performance, efficiency, and rugged practicality associated with diesel engines, while eliminating the need for costly aftertreatment solutions. By replacing 100 percent of the petroleum fuel used with decarbonized fuels such as ethanol, ClearFlame’s engine technology significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions, particulate matter and smog, helping to meet stringent emissions regulations while reducing overall engine cost.

“The results from ClearFlame’s first commercial platform tests are extremely promising and demonstrate a real world, sustainable solution for diesel engine manufacturers as decarbonization requirements continue to evolve in the off-highway, heavy-duty and industrial sectors,” said Dr. BJ Johnson, CEO and co-founder of ClearFlame. “We look forward to advancing our technology with additional engine OEM partners, so we can highlight our low-cost benefits across a range of engine platforms and applications.”