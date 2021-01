Midwesterners have been waiting for this moment for months. Now, the time has come and it’s exactly what we need for a rocky start to 2021.

Temperature Tuesday is back at Runza.

Yes, it’s true.

Every Tuesday in January and February, the coldest temperature in Runza ®-land at 6am is the price you’ll pay for an Original Runza ® Sandwich when you buy a medium fry and medium drink.

Learn more about the Runza and its impact on agriculture!